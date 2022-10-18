Moody (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Opening Night versus the Lakers on Tuesday.
Moody didn't take part in last Friday's preseason finale versus the Nuggets due to a calf issue, but it appears the problem was relatively minor. He opens the season with no injury designation and will slot into a bench role for the Warriors again in 2022-23.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Ruled out Friday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Heading back to bench Friday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Posts 12 points in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Nice two-way effort Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Starting finale at New Orleans•