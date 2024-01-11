Moody (calf) is out for Friday's game versus the Bulls.
Moody continues to rehab from a calf problem, and the game against Chicago comes too soon for him. His next chance to play will come against the Bulls on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back set.
