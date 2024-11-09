Moody is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Moody will return to a bench role. The Warriors will start Gary Payton at shooting guard due to his superior defensive abilities in order to guard Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
