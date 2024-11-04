Moody won't start Monday's game against the Wizards, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
After three straight starts, Moody will shift back to the bench, while Stephen Curry (ankle) returns to the starting lineup. In three appearances off the bench this season, Moody has averaged 10.0 points in 15.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Logs 17 points in spot start•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Gets start Tuesday vs. NOR•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Agrees to three-year extension•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Leads all scorers with 21 points•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Expected off bench Tuesday•