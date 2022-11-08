Moody isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Moody drew a rare spot start Friday with many of Golden State's starters getting the night off to rest, and he'll return to his normal bench role Monday night. He's averaging 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in nine games off the bench so far this season.
