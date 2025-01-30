Moody will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Warriors' coach Steve Kerr has been tinkering with lineups recently, and Wednesday's iteration does not include Moody. Instead, Golden State will start Stephen Curry, Gary Payton, Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins and Quinten Post.
