Moody totaled no counting stats in three minutes during Monday's 120-114 loss to the Nuggets.

Moody barely touched the floor in the loss, continuing his underwhelming play of late. While this was a low point, he had failed to play more than 20 minutes in each of the previous six games. He has been well outside the top 300 over the past two weeks, making him a drop in all but the deepest of leagues.