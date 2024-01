The Warriors announced Monday that Moody (calf) will be re-evaluated in one week.

Moody has been sidelined since he suffered a Grade 1 left calf strain on Jan. 10, but he's making good progress in his recovery and has been cleared to begin light individual workouts. Given his new re-evaluation date, Moody will miss at least three more games and should be considered questionable to return on Jan. 30 against the 76ers.