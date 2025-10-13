Head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Moody (calf) will miss the Warriors' final three preseason games but is hopeful Moody will be back for the regular-season opener, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Moody picked up a calf injury after starting each of Golden State's first two preseason contests, and the issue will prevent him from suiting up in the team's final three exhibitions. His status should continue to be monitored ahead of the Warriors' Oct. 21 regular-season opener against the Lakers.