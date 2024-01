Coach Steve Kerr said Friday that Moody (calf) is out for the remainder of the Warriors' road trip, which ends Jan. 17 in Utah, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Moody was already ruled out for Friday's contest but will now miss extended time with a left calf injury. Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski are candidates to receive increased minutes in Moody's absence. Moody's next chance to suit up will be on Jan. 19 against Dallas.