Moody posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 143-113 loss to the Nets.

Getting his second straight start on a night in which Stephen Curry (shoulder), Klay Thompson (knee), Andrew Wiggins (groin) and others were all in street clothes, Moody took advantage of the opportunity and set a new season high in points. The second-year guard has scored in double digits in three of the last five games, going 9-for-18 from three-point range during that stretch, but his role should shrink again once the Warriors' backcourt gets healthier.