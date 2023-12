Moody ended Wednesday's 110-106 victory over Portland with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 26 minutes.

Andrew Wggins' return sent Moody back to the bench, but he still managed a decent performance due to shooting woes present in the first unit. Although Moody's totals aren't yet worthy of fantasy consideration, coach Steve Kerr may elect to use Moody with more frequency if the team's offense continues to sputter.