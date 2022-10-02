Moody produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and two assists in 25 minutes in a 104-95 win Sunday against Washington in a preseason game in Japan.

Moody came off the bench and played 25 minutes for the second straight contest. He's scored 17 combined points in his first two preseason contests but hasn't done much else to fill up the stat sheet, recording just one rebound, four assists and a steal. The 20-year-old split his time between the Warriors and the G League last season and appears to be receiving a chance to earn a spot in Golden State's rotation for the upcoming season.