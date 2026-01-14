Moody accumulated 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 119-97 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Moody got back to double-digit scoring after a five-game drought. Moody's starting tenure this season has been. mixed bag, although he's occasionally shown up with big numbers when there'sbeen a key absence. Although the fifth-year pro is on pace to post career-high numbers, he's only generating an average of 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over 39 games.