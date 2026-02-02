Warriors' Moses Moody: Probable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moody (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Moody is managing left knee soreness but carries a probable tag, suggesting he's on track to suit up Tuesday. Over his past 10 games, the wing is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Drains five threes in big win•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Drops 19 in Minnesota•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Ties season high in steals•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Posts 14 points in blowout loss•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Quiet outing in loss•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Poor showing offensively•