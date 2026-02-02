Moody (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Moody is managing left knee soreness but carries a probable tag, suggesting he's on track to suit up Tuesday. Over his past 10 games, the wing is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from beyond the arc.