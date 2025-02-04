Moody chipped in 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and one rebound over 24 minutes during Monday's 104-99 win over Orlando.

Moody provided a scoring punch for the second unit but wasn't able to generate many peripheral stats. Over his last seven games, Moody has produced 13th-round value in nine-category formats in 23.4 minutes per contest with 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.6 three-pointers.