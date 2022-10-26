Moody finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 134-105 loss to the Suns.

Moody took advantage of some additional playing time, flashing some upside on both ends of the floor. With Klay Thompson ejected and the game descending into garbage time, the Warriors opted to play their fringe guys down the stretch. While this is highly unlikely to stick moving forward, it does remind managers that Moody is at least a name to watch, especially in deeper formats.