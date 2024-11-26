Moody produced 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 16 minutes during Monday's 128-120 loss to the Nets.

Moody usually works as Andrew Wiggins' direct replacement in the second unit, so his output is dependent on how well Wiggins is playing, and the amount of damage he can inflict with his limited time. Since Wiggins is on an upward trend, fewer minutes for Moody have followed in suit, but he made the most of 18 minutes with a solid night of shooting. Like most of the second unit, Moody is one injury away from a full-time role, but his fantasy potential is limited in the short term.