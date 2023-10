Moody finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 125-108 preseason win over the Lakers.

Moody was one of the top scorers for the Warriors in this game, though he wasn't particularly efficient after needing 13 shots to score 15 points. Moody is vying for bench minutes ahead of the regular season, but this performance was certainly a step in the right direction for him.