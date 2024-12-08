Moody (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Moody left Friday's game against Minnesota due to left knee soreness. The questionable tag leaves the door open for a return, but a final decision on his status will probably be made closer to Sunday's 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Moody is averaging 7.7 points per game across 22 appearances (four starts) this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Won't return Friday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Impresses off bench Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Puts up 15 points from bench•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Not starting Friday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Decent showing in limited chances•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Moves to starting role•