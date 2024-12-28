Moody has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to left knee injury management.
The downgrade in status suggests that Moody might not suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Suns. Moody is averaging 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game this season.
