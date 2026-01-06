Moody closed Monday's 103-102 loss to the Clippers with four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 19 minutes.

Moody wasn't able to generate much offensively, but the Warriors didn't get much from their bench either outside of a strong showing from Gary Payton. Moody remains strictly a deep-league fantasy asset with 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes over his last seven games.