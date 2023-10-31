Moody totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 21 minutes during Monday's 130-102 victory over the Pelicans.

Moody got the starting nod due to Klay Thompson (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) both inactive Monday, finishing second among Warriors staters in scoring while finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total against New Orleans. Moody, who posted his highest scoring outing of the year, has tallied 10 or more points in three of his four outings to start the season.