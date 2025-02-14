Moody will start in Thursday's game against Houston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Quinten Post will retreat to the bench due to Moody re-entering the starting five against the Rockets. Over his last 10 outings (two starts), the Arkansas product has averaged 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.5 assists across 25.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Slides back to bench•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Supplies 13 points in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Running with starters Monday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Will play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Probable against Chicago•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Double-digit scoring figures again•