Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Moody will start in Thursday's game against Houston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Quinten Post will retreat to the bench due to Moody re-entering the starting five against the Rockets. Over his last 10 outings (two starts), the Arkansas product has averaged 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.5 assists across 25.2 minutes per contest.

More News