Moody (calf) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

After missing each of the Warriors' last six games with a left calf strain, Moody had been scheduled for a re-evaluation Monday, but the team has yet to provide an update on his status. For now, Moody can be viewed as day-to-day, and he could be back in action as soon as Friday in Memphis if he's able to practice Wednesday and/or Thursday.