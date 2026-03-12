default-cbs-image
Moody (wrist) won't play in Friday's game against Minnesota, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though Moody will wind up missing a fifth consecutive game Friday, head coach Steve Kerr said after Wednesday's practice that the fifth-year wing is on track to join the Warriors for their upcoming six-game road trip that begins Sunday in New York. Moody's continued absence Friday opens up more playing time for Will Richard, Pat Spencer and Gary Payton on the wing.

