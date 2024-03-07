Moody isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Andrew Wiggins will reclaim his starting spot from Moody after missing the last four games for personal reasons. Moody is averaging 7.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.
