Warriors' Moses Moody: Ruled out for Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moody (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Moody was always considered unlikely to suit up for the season opener, and coach Steve Kerr confirmed Sunday that the wing will remain sidelined with a calf injury. With Moody out Tuesday against the Lakers, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield are in line to see increased opportunities.
