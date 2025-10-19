Moody (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Moody was always considered unlikely to suit up for the season opener, and coach Steve Kerr confirmed Sunday that the wing will remain sidelined with a calf injury. With Moody out Tuesday against the Lakers, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield are in line to see increased opportunities.