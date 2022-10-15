Moody (calf) will not play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moody will miss Friday's game due to right calf soreness, although the injury is not believed to be serious, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Moody has impressed this preseason and is not expected to miss any regular season action. The second-year player will provide depth at both the guard and forward positions for the Warriors this season.