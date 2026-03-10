This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Moses Moody: Ruled out Tuesday
Moody (wrist) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Moody's next chance to finish a four-game absence with a sprained right wrist comes Friday, when the Warriors face the Timberwolves. The swingman's absence should allow Pat Spencer and Will Richard to see more playing time Tuesday.