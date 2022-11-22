Moody contributed 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 128-83 loss to the Pelicans.

The Warriors rested all of their starters in the second half of a back-to-back set, so this led several reserves to see more playing time. Moody wasn't part of the starting lineup, but he logged a season-high in minutes off the bench and was one of the few players that delivered a decent performance in a game where Golden State looked outmatched from start to finish. The Warriors should play at full strength in their upcoming game against the Clippers on Wednesday, however, so Moody is expected to return to his end-of-the-bench role.