Moody had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 132-94 loss to the Knicks.

Moody entered the starting five for the second time this season and scored nine of his 11 points from beyond the arc. This marks his third time scoring in double figures in December over nine appearances, as he's struggled to log consistent playing time behind Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Lamb.