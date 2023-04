Moody totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 win over Oklahoma City.

With Klay Thompson (back) out, Moody saw his most minutes and scored his most points since Dec. 21. If Thompson is forced to miss any additional time, Moody would be a prime candidate to remain in the rotation, but if Thompson misses only one game, Moody's fantasy appeal will plummet.