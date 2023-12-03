Moody totaled 21 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

Andrew Wiggins (finger) missed his second game in a row for the Warriors, but it's likely that he'll be back for Wednesday against Portland. As for Moody, his 21 points mark a season high, and he played down the stretch of the fourth quarter and earned some praise from coach Steve Kerr after the game. Moody is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 22.4 minutes over his last five games, and he's quickly solidifying himself as a key part of the rotation.