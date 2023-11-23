Moody notched eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 loss to the Suns.

Moody's scoring production remained consistent Wednesday, but he stepped up on the boards with a season-high nine rebounds. However, he hadn't recorded more than five in any appearance before Wednesday, so his performance against the Suns should be considered an outlier at this point. He's been held below 10 points in nine of his last 12 appearances, averaging 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game.