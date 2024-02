Moody will start in place of Andrew Wiggins (personal) on Tuesday, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Moody will log his first start since Dec. 2, with Tuesday representing his fifth start of the year in total. The third-year wing is averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 57.1 percent shooting in 24.5 minutes across his four prior cameos with the first unit