Moody will start in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Trail Blazers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Moody will start in Tuesday's game due to the Warriors' starters resting. The 2021 No. 14 pick will likely move back to the bench once the regular season begins, but he will have a chance to earn a bigger spot in the rotation Tuesday.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Posts 12 points in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Nice two-way effort Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Starting finale at New Orleans•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Recalled from G League•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Assigned to G League•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Scores 18 points Monday•