Moody won't start Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Moody drew the starting nod Monday with Klay Thompson (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) sidelined, but he'll return to the bench with both of Thompson and Kuminga healthy. In 19.3 minutes per game, Moddy has tallied 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 steals/blocks.