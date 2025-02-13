Moody won't start Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Moody was part of the Warriors' small-ball lineup Monday, but he'll be replaced by Quinten Post on Wednesday as they take on the undersized Mavs. Moody is averaging 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 18.9 minutes per game this season.