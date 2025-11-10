site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Moses Moody: Slotted to bench
Moody will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Moody will retreat to a bench role Sunday after starting the previous two games. He still figures to see a sizable role, especially with Stephen Curry (illness) out of the lineup.
