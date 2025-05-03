Moody finished Friday's 115-107 loss to the Rockets in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes.

Moody was Golden State's leading bench scorer in Friday's Game 6 loss and has now tallied double-digit points in back-to-back playoff outings. Moody has shot the ball well from behind the arc during the Warriors' first-round matchup against the Rockets, converting 38.7 percent of his 5.2 three-point attempts per contest.