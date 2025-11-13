Moody will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Moody will replace the struggling Jonathan Kuminga in the first unit for Wednesday's game, and depending on how he fares, this could be a long-term promotion for Moody. In his previous two starts this season, the 23-year-old forward registered averages of 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 triples, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.