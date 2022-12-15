Moody ended Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Pacers with 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and three assists over 23 minutes.

The 20-year-old guard got a boost in playing time after Stephen Curry (shoulder) exited the contest, and Moody was able to take advantage. He's quietly been locked in from long range for a while now, going 7-for-11 on three-point attempts in December, and if Curry ends up missing additional time, Moody could have some short-term fantasy value.