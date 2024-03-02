Moody totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-105 victory over the Raptors.

Moody remained in the starting lineup, putting together arguably his best all-around game of the season. He scored at least 15 points for just the fourth time this year while matching his season-high with four combined steals and blocks. As long as Andrew Wiggins (personal) is sidelined, Moody is worth considering as a potential streaming option.