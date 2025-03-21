Moody tallied four points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in Thursday's 117-114 win over the Raptors.

Moody struggled from the field, missing all his field-goal attempts and totaling all four points from the free-throw line. The 22-year-old also shot poorly Tuesday against the Bucks but has generally been a steady secondary contributor for the Warriors. Since becoming a full-time starter on February 13, the 2021 first-round pick has averaged 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds on 45.5 percent shooting in 16 games.