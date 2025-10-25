Moody (calf) logged 21 minutes off the bench and finished with seven points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and one steal in Friday's 139-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Cleared to make his season debut after sitting out the Warriors' first two games due to a calf injury, Moody was used off the second unit but didn't seem to be operating with a minutes restriction. Prior to getting hurt, Moody had started in both of his preseason appearances, so he could be in consideration for a move to the top unit once he's fully conditioned coming off the injury. That being said, even a promotion to the starting five wouldn't necessarily lead to a major uptick in playing time for Moody, who is part of a deep rotation of wings that includes Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton. De'Anthony Melton (knee) will also return to the mix down the road, perhaps at some point in November.