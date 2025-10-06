Moody amassed 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 preseason victory over the Lakers.

Moody was given the starting nod as the Warriors began the preseason with a win, leading the team with 19 points. As expected, Steve Kerr went deep into his rotation, with 18 players taking to the court. Moody's exact role this season remains a little uncertain, especially following the re-signing of Jonathan Kuminga. While there is an outside chance he could stick in the starting lineup, he is more likely to come off the bench, logging minutes in the low to mid-20s.