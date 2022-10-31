The Warriors exercised Moody's $3.92 million team option for the 2023-24 season Monday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Moody's role has slightly increased to begin the 2022-23 campaign, as he's averaged 6.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game over his first seven appearances. As a result, it's not very surprising to see his third-year option picked up prior to Monday's deadline.