Warriors' Moses Moody: Ties season high in steals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moody logged 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 135-112 victory over the Heat.
The three steals matched a season high for Moody on Monday. The swingman has scored in double figures in four consecutive games, and Moody likely has a boost in usage coming his way now that Jimmy Butler (knee) is done for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.
