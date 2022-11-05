Moody closed with 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Moody joined a host of fringe players in the starting lineup Friday, filling in as the stars were given the night off. Despite the promotion, Moody was unable to capitalize, much to the disappointment of those who streamed him in. Expect to see the main core back on the court against the Kings on Monday, meaning Moody will likely shift back to a bench role.